Kantara OTT Release Date & Time: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster & Divine Hit To Stream On Prime Video!

Finally the day has arrived for the film buffs to rejoice as the official time and date of one of the most successful films of the year, Kantara's OTT details are out. The Rishab Shetty directorial, originally made in Kannada to showcase the native Kannadiga's culture, especially of Tulu Nadu, is going to have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur on the banner Hombale Films, Kantara has created a history and set a benchmark for the future films to follow suit. Kantara was made on a decent budget of Rs 16 Crore, and it made an estimated Rs 350 Crore from all languages the movie got dubbed into. Kantara is now set to premiere on Prime Video from 12 am of November 24.