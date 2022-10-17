Kantara Secures No.1 Spot On IMDb Top Rated Indian Movies Of All Time List!

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi is minting money and raving positive reviews at the ticket windows. It is not an exaggeration that the culture-infused village drama made Rs 200 Crore Gross in the first two days in Telugu alone, after its release on October 15. Kantara is making headlines everyday in the entertainment industry with its growing reach, popularity, appreciation, and rewards in the form of money.

With a rating of 8.5, the south-Indian latest sensation Kantara, written, directed, and portrayed by Rishab Shetty becomes officially the number one film of top rated Indian movies ever, according to IMDb. The movie is ranked No.1 on the list of movies joining several other gems of films made in India.

The movie joined the names like Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993), Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), Nayakan (1987), Anbe Sivam (2003), Jai Bhim (2021), 777 Charlie (2022), Manichithrathazhu (1993), 3 Idiots (2009) and others on the IMDb list.

Kantara is set and filmed in coastal Karnataka, in Keraadi. The film's cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap and background score-cum- music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The movie's action sequences are choreographed by two time National Award winning stunt director Vikram More. The movie stars Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda among others in crucial roles.

In addition, the Kannada Film Industry has been making terrific films over the last couple of years. They have reached out to a wider audience on an international level only with the Yash-starrer KGF franchise by writer-cum-director Prashanth Neel. Later, many films originally made in Kannada have been dubbed and released in all southern languages along with Hindi. Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, and now Kantara are some of the films which made Kannadigas proud as well as made a mark in the world cinema.

On the other hand, actors like Upendra, and Kichcha Sudeepa have been quite popular in Tollywood, Mollywood, and Kollywood through their dubbing films for decades.