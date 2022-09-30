Kantara Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Deciding To Watch This Action Drama!

The movie was released amid decent expectations on September 30 and is one of the high-budget films in Kannada from the recent past. The film stars Rishab Shetty, G Kishore Kumar, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Vinay Bidappa, Deepak Rai Panaje, Suchan Shetty, Ragu Pandeshwar, and Pramod Shetty among others.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara is an action drama set in the backdrop of a village. The story is set in a tone where villagers fight with evil forces in the form of human obstacles to restore peace. The movie depicts the culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.

A few moviegoers who watched Kantara a bit before the rest have taken to social media to share their opinions on the film. They have put out some tweets about the film. Read them here:

SR Prabhu

#Kantara is yet another good film in the new Kannada wave!! Writing, making & the story of the soil..! Everything works well with goosebump moments!! Congratulations

and the showman

Rajasekar

Loved the Kannada film #Kantara , the writing is very rooted and powerful . Take a bow

(Award-winning performance in the climax 🔥🔥PS: He is also the dir of the film). The production value and action sequences are lit, superb work by the technical team. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Kantara - Though the film is set in the rural backdrop, the producers

have spent big so that there is no compromise with the quality. Visually stunning! They are the torchbearers for the quality Kannada films these days, kudos!

Amulya

#Kantara Rishab sir your eyes spoke everything,whatta performance was it

sir,can't take my eyes of you

hombale made us more prouder

ur daring acting❤️loved our rich culture.hats off to this team 🫶🙏



RJ Raja

Watched #Kantara The plot of the movie is too good. Their culture and way of life have been described beautifully in a wonderful story. Each & every character acting is so natural. Even comedies also worked well. Just Wow❤️

Sangeetha Sringeri

#Kantara what a film, goosebumps throughout!

mind blowing performance by

a must watch film, am gonna watch it again, and may be again n again! ❤️



Anup Bhandari

Take a bow

! #Kantara is your best work yet! Took me back to my childhood days 😊. Great work & Congrats

Thyview

#Kantara is entertaining from start to finish.

shines as both the director as well as the actor and puts forth a career best display in both roles. The first half builds the world, establishes character motivations and the second half is a cathartic payoff to the scenes in the first half. Overall, Kantara is a well-written and well-executed film with many highs and almost no lows.

Rajashekar|ರಾಜಶೇಖರ್

Went to the #Kantara premier trusting The Director

but came out as a die hard Fan of "The Actor" Rishab. That last 15-20 mins had one of the best performances ever by an Indian Actor. Come on Kannadigas and Namma Tuluvas let's make this Masterpiece a Blockbuster

Harshit K Kulkarni

Last 20 minutes of #Kantara does so injustice to the whole film. The climax scene just makes you forget the whole movie. What a movie!.

sir, it's illegal to be so good 🫡

Speaking about the film, its maker Rishab Shetty was quoted saying to a newspaper, "It is a film from our land, from our roots, stories that have been passed on to generations which are deeply rooted to our culture. The more regional a story, the more global it can get. The movie, Kantara, is a film for children as well."

He further added, "I have a dedicated team of technicians and professionals who help execute my vision. I won't be able to achieve anything on my own without their help and any appreciation or credit will be shared with all of them." Kantara is produced by KGF 1 & 2 filmmaker Vijay Kiragandur under his Hombale films. The film's music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and is edited by Prateek Shetty and KM Prakash. Arvind S Kashyap cranked the camera for Kantara.