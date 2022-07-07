KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit’s 500th Instagram Post Is All About Her Love For Family

Interestingly, Radhika Pandit's latest picture turned out to be her 500th post on Instagram. The actress captioned the post as, "A special one for my 500th pic!"

Sandalwood superstar Yash is currently on cloud nine after a humongous success of his latest outing, KGF Chapter 2. Not only Yash, but his actress-wife Radhika Pandit is also very happy with her husband's success. Recently, she treated fans on Instagram with an amazing family photo.

In the above picture, one can see Radhika Pandit and Yash with their two kids Ayra and Yatharv. They all are looking amazing together and fans can't stop gushing over this sweet moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

One fan wrote, "Rocking family...!" Another user commented, "Made my day. You people have a lovely family and obviously lovelier smiles."

Talking about Yash's latest film KGF 2, the Prashanth Neel directorial has earned more than Rs 1000 Crore at the box office. The film was released on April 14, 2022 and it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. The makers have also confirmed the third installment of the KGF franchise, titled as KGF: Chapter 3.

Coming back to Yash and Radhika Pandit, the duo got married in 2016 after dating each other for a few years. They have shared screen space in films such as Nanda Gokula, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and so on.