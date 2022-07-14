Kiccha Sudeep Shoots For Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Promo; Fans Can’t Keep Calm To See Him As Host Of The Show

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is starting soon, and the makers have already started prepping for the show. Interestingly, superstar host Kiccha Sudeep has finally started shooting for the promo of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

He shared delightful news on his Twitter handle while shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. He wrote, "Exciting promo shoot for the new #BigBossKannada. Thanks to the entire team for all your efforts, and also to all those lovely people who participated in the shoot. You all, look forward to the promo soon ,,, its a supaa announcement."

Well, some of his pictures in a white shirt and black trousers are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over his sense of style. Apart from that, a few reports are also stating that the makers are planning to launch a Mini season before the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

The mini-season will stream on an OTT platform by the second week of August 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Coming back to Bigg Boss Kannada 9 promo shoot, fans are very excited to see the same. They reacted to his tweet and asked him to concentrate on Vikrant Rona's promotions as well. Let's have a look at some tweets-

SKCULT_8055 'Pls concentrate only on #VikrantRona sincere request. Nothing can be done in last moments.. KicchaSudeep #KicchaSudeep.' Advertisement Advertisement Arun171717 'Waiting boss,, As usual you looking Dapper always #KicchaSudeep #VikrantRona.' Ksdayasagar 'Looking forward to it anna Was missing it from long back #biggboss.' KicchhaCult '0 cares about the promo. Step out and start promoting #VikrantRona. The very last thing we look forward to is the BiggBoss promo rn.'

Talking about Vikrant Rona, the Kiccha Sudeep film is directed by Anup Bhandari. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao and others in key roles.

