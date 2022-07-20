Kichcha Sudeep Is NOT Covid Positive; The Vikrant Rona Actor Is Down With Viral Fever

Kichcha Sudeep, the famous Sandalwood star is all set to release his ambitious project, Vikrant Rona. Recently, some leading media portals had reported that Sudeep might give the Vikrant Rona promotions a miss as he has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the sources close to the actor have rubbished the rumours.

Jack Manju, the producer of Vikrant Rona took to his official Twitter handles and confirmed that Kichcha Sudeep has not tested positive for Covid-19. In his video, the producer revealed that the talented star is down with viral fever, and is recovering well. Earlier, Sudeep was even hospitalised for a few days, which sparked the rumors regarding him testing positive for Covid-19.