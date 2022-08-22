Manoranjan Ravichandran Gets Married! Actor Explains Why He Waited This Long!

The reception was attended by Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Akul Balaji, Hamsalekha and his wife Latha, Raghavendra Rajkumar and his wife Mangala, among other celebrities.

Manoranjan Ravichandran, son of the senior actor-director Ravichandran got married to Sangeeta, a Doctor, a few days back. The grand wedding ceremony happened privately, at Palace Grounds, in the presence of family and close friends.

According to a news website, the actor had sufficient time to get to know the bride, and that he wanted to take the time. He had added that this is an arranged marriage, and Sangeeta is related to him. The actor said that people in his family usually marry in their late twenties, and he had waited until 34, as he needed to wait for the right time, considering his profession as an actor.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said that Sangeeta has her own career, and she understands his work and the nature of his profession. He added that he was waiting for someone who would be able to make sense of his work life and Sangeeta has all the qualities he was looking for.

Ravichandran had told the media that his son's wedding would be a simple event, as per the wishes of the bride's parents. His daughter's wedding was held quite luxuriously and the actor said that this ceremony was not planned to be as grand as that.