National Film Awards 2022 Kannada Winners Complete List: Dollu Bags Best Kannada Movie Award

The 68th National Film Awards were held in New Delhi today (July 22, 2022). This year too, many films from south Indian industries- Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, have won laurels at the prestigious award ceremony.

About 305 motion pictures were in the race for the awards this year. Around 30 languages ​​competed for the national award. In the non-cinema category, 148 films in 28 languages ​​were screened. Two Kannada movies have also bagged the award.

Sanchari Vijay-starrer Thaledanda has been awarded the Best Film on Environmental Conservation award. The late actor has played a different role in this movie. His previous films Nathicharami and Harivu also won the National Awards. It is painful that such an actor is not with us today.

Similarly, Dollu movie won the award in Best Audiography and Best Kannada Movie category. Directed by Sagar Puranki, the film had received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award as well last year for Best Kannada Movie at the Innovative International Film Festival.

Dollu stars Karthik Mahesh and Nidhi Hegde in lead roles, and is produced by Pavan Wadeyar and Apeksha Purohit. The critically acclaimed movie is based on Dollu Kunitha, which is a popular folk-dance form in Karnataka.

Here's the entire list of winners at the 68th National Film Awards- Kannada

Best Kannada Movie: Dollu

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best Environmental Film: Thadanda

Best Arts & Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta, Dr PT Venkatesh Kumar

Best Tulu Movie: Jeetige