The trailer of Gandhadagudi dropped this morning, and it has been an emotional experience for the fans and followers of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. This film will be his last appearance on the big screen, and it appears that no other film could have been a better choice for such an honour.

The producer of the film, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, tweeted the trailer video and mentioned the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and remembered the interactions they had together. She mentioned how this was a project close to his heart, and how he would have loved to share the trailer with Modi personally.