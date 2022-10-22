Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who attended Puneetha Parva, a pre-release event of late Puneeth Rajkumar's last venture Gandhada Gudi spoke at large about the actor and his accomplishments. Gandhada Gudi is a documentary on Karnataka's rich wildlife, flora, and fauna. Amoghavarsha, who is a wildlife photographer, directed the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Basavaraj Bommai shared that he is very happy to be here on the occasion and it feels like Appu is still with us. An entertainment website quoted the CM saying, "Many people across the state from Kollegal to Bidar, in every village, have a photo of Puneeth as a token of their love and affection for him. It is hard to believe that he is not among us and it has already a year. The amount of love Puneeth won from people is only possible because of the blessings of God." He further added, "For all of us, Appu is alive."