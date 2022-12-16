Ramya Aka Divya Spandana Comes Out In Support Of Deepika Padukone, Says’ Freedom Of Choice Is Our Basic Right’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang song from Pathaan has stirred up a big controversy. Deepika and Shah Rukh, and the makers are being targeted because the actress is seen wearing a saffron bikini in the catchy number. This resulted in 'Boycott Pathaan’ trend taking place on Twitter.

Many celebs such as Prakash Raj have slammed the hullabaloo surrounding the song. And now, actress Ramya has also come out in support of Deepika Padukone and all the other actresses such as Samantha and Sai Pallavi who have been targeted by the trolls in recent times.

The Sandalwood star called out the misogyny and added that women in general are always subjected to this for almost everything. She tweeted, “Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion,Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight (sic).”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has also addressed the ongoing negativity on social media during the Kolkata Film Festival. Speaking about the Boycott Pathaan trend, the superstar said, "Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it’s somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive".

He went on to add, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)".