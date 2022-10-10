Ramya Opens Up About Her Big Screen Comeback: I Feel Like I’m Making My Debut All Over Again

Ramya, who took a break from showbiz to concentrate on her political career, is all set to make her big-screen comeback. The Sandalwood Queen has announced her comeback after a decade with her upcoming project, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. It must be noted that the actress is still considered to be one of the top-rated stars in the Kannada film industry in spite of staying away from the movies.

She has worked opposite some of the biggest stars and enjoys a huge fan following thanks to her exceptional work in the films. The 39-year-old’s comeback project is written and directed by Raj B Shetty. The movie will be produced by Ramya’s Applebox Studios, in association with Lighter Buddha Films.

In a recent interview with TNIE, the actress shared her excitement about her comeback film. Ramya said, “I’m really nervous, and I feel like I’m making my debut all over again. The beginning was an innocent step. There was no set formula, and at that nervousness was different. But now, there are a whole lot of expectations, and it is really scary. But I’m confident because of Raj and the story he has written.

She went on to add, “Being a first-time producer, I have been involved in the entire process, and we are confident about pulling off this rather unique attempt. Of course, there are butterflies in my stomach when I think of facing the camera after all these years.” It must be noted that Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye will also be Ramya’s first venture as a producer.

On being quizzed about the film’s subject, the actress said that more than a romantic subject, the movie is about women’s role in society. She further said, “It is also about the concept of love, and how a lot of calculations are involved in its present form. Can we define love or not? Raj has conceived an interesting story around this concept, and I just wanted to be part of his vision.”

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is currently in the scripting stage. The film will go on floors by the end of this year after the team finalises the rest of the cast.