A unique story, a different title and a talented team makes for a rather substantial film. Known for always making movies that are experimental in nature and innovative in their outlook, Rishab Shetty and team are back with yet another film. That is Harikathe Alla Girikathe.
Rishab Shetty & Co All Set To Create Hungama At The Box Office On June 23
The promos have already generated immense anticipation amongst fans. The teaser and trailer of the film have already created enough hype that audiences are all eager to watch it.
The title of the film most importantly has piqued everyone's curiosity. There are three protagonists in the film including Rishab Shetty and each of their personalities are quirky and distinct. While Rishab plays a man who dreams of becoming a director, Rachana Inder and Thapaswini play his leading ladies.
Pramod Shetty plays a cop even as Honnavalli Krishna, Dinesh Mangaluru and Raghu Pandeshwar are in the star cast. The film has been directed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh and has been produced under Sandesh Productions by Sandesh Nagaraj cinema.
