Rishab Shetty Reacts To Criticism About Kantara Encouraging Superstition; Says ‘I Presented What I Believe In’

Rishab Shetty's recent release Kantara is one of the most talked about movies of the year. The action thriller, which was initially released in Kannada, has been setting the box office on fire in every language. In fact, it has raked in over Rs 215 crore in all languages in a month and continues to garner decent business. As actor-director Rishab Shetty is overwhelmed with the love coming his way for the movie, Kantara has also been making headlines for the criticism for apparently inciting superstition. But looks like Rishab is unfazed by the criticism.

Sharing his opinion about it, Rishab told ETimes that he made something he believed in and if someone feels Kantara incites superstition, he can't do anything about it. " I have presented what I have seen and what I believe in. I believe that the message of Daiv is like a bridge between nature and man. That's the overall message of the film - everyone is equal in front of nature. We wanted to spread positivity through the film. We didn't want to hurt anyone. If someone calls it superstition, I can't do anything about it. I didn't want to hurt people who have been preserving the tradition of Daiv for years. I consulted them every now and then about the film's story. They have helped me a lot to bring authenticity to the film," he added.

Earlier, Rishab was seen offering prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai post the success of his movie. He also stated that he didn't expect Kantara to be such a massive hit. Rishab told The Week, "I have seen the film turning into a phenomenon. I have been flying in and out of cities to promote it with my team. But the movie we sowed as a small seed is growing bigger each day into a giant tree. It is nothing short of a miracle, and I feel this run is fuelled by the daiva (spirit) himself. I did not expect it to grow this big". To note, apart from Kannada, Kantara was also released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.