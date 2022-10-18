Ram Gopal Varma must have seen the latest industry-rocker Kantara recently, and he has been all praise for it this morning (October 18). The director took to Twitter and complimented Rishab Shetty, who has written, directed, and starred in the film.

He said that the film has broken the myth that only when producers invest loads of money a film can become a commercial blockbuster. He said that Kantara would be a major lesson for filmmakers of the forthcoming decades. He compared Rishab Shetty with Lord Shiva and said that he is going to give nightmares to the villains of the film industry who dump crores and crores into their films. RGV said that Kantara collections would give them heart attacks.

Here are the exact words that he tweeted.

"The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres .. #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come"

"In the film industry now , @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr , 400 cr , 500 cr budget film makers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections"

"Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara ,Like how Shiva keeps waking up to Guliga Daiva"

Kantara was initially planned as a Kannada release alone, but the reception and word of mouth that the film received compelled the makers to work on releasing Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions after seeing the love the film received from all over the country.