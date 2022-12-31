Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Roopesh Shetty Is The Winner Of The Show, Rakesh Adiga Named 1st Runner-Up

After a 142-day journey, Mangalore boy Roopesh Shetty bagged the coveted trophy along with a cheque of Rs 60 lakh rupees. Rakesh, on the other hand, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 12 lakh. Talking about Roopesh, he has garnered a massive fan following on social media, with his stint on the OTT and TV season of the show. Most of the former contestants were also seen rooting for Shetty to win.

The grand finale night was filled with fun, entertainment, and emotions. Host Sudeep entered the BB house to personally escort the top two finalists. The family members of the finalists and all the ex-housemates of the season were also present on the big night. On Sudeep’s announcement of the winner, an overwhelmed Roopesh thanked Bigg Boss, Sudeep, and all his supporters who voted for him.

Sudeep first hands over a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to first runner-up Rakesh. This is followed by the host handing over the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 60 lakh to Roopesh. For the uninitiated, the finale race was a close call between Rakesh and Roopesh as they both were always perceived as strong players from day one.

However, Roopesh’s tremendous growth and effervescent personality managed to wow the audience. His close friendship with Sanya Iyer also won him a lot of fans on the show. Hence, his victory bought a lot of cheer and happiness to all the viewers of the show.