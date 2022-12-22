Shivarajkumar Opens Up About Completing 37 Years In The Industry: I Don’t Know How To Describe This Long...

The actor told TNIE, “My career began with Anand in 1986, and this February, I will be completing 37 years in this wonderful industry. Looking back, I don’t know how to describe this long journey. I’m still trying to understand where the energy is coming from. Having said that, I see every film as my first film, and that enables me to make a fresh start,” he says.

Vedha marks Shivannna’s fourth collaboration with director Harsha after Vajrakaya and the two Bhajarangi films. The highly anticipated movie has been bankrolled by the superstar’s wife Geetha. Speaking about the project, Shivarajkumar said, “Harsha brings in a lot of creativity with each film, and Vedha is no different. Though there are films, which has revolved around such familiar stories, Harsha’s treatment will make all the difference. I liked how he brought about the commercial elements, the suspense factor, and blended it all with a neat message.”

It must be noted that Shivarajkumar had to commence work on his 125th film during the toughest moment of his life. The veteran actor opened up about the loss of his brother Puneeth Rajkumar and shared, “The work for Vedha had already begun. The sets were put up, artists were finalized, and schedules were fixed, which had to be taken into consideration. Somehow I picked up the courage and began filming for Vedha. It was the commitment towards cinema that allowed me to get on to the sets.”

For the unversed, Vedha features the actor in two distinct timelines and will deal with a pertinent theme, which is relevant even in today’s time. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2022.