The RRR director took to his official social media handles and wrote: "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn't see that coming and it was too good.👏🏻👌🏻 Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar.🤩😂"

Vikrant Rona, the Kichcha Sudeep starrer has been receiving wide appreciation from the audiences and film industry members. The fantasy murder mystery, which is helmed by Anup Bhandari, is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. SS Rajamouli, the celebrated filmmaker has now heaped praise on Vikrant Rona, with a social media post.

Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently on a high with the massive success of Vikrant Rona, replied to SS Rajamouli's post by retweeting it on his official handle, with a special message. "Thank you @ssrajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us ❤️🤗 ,,, including Bhaskar😅," wrote Sudeep on his retweet.

To the unversed, Kichcha Sudeep has earlier collaborated with SS Rajamouli, who is unarguably one of India's top filmmakers, for two projects. Sudeep had played the antagonist in the master craftsman's highly acclaimed film Eega. Later, the talented actor made a cameo appearance in the role of Aslam Khan in SS Rajamouli's path-breaking blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning.

Coming back to Vikrant Rona, the film released worldwide in 3D on July 28th,. The project, which is by Anup Bhandari, features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in the other key roles. The Kichcha Sudeep starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins film.