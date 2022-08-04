Kiccha Sudeep recently schooled a journalist on how to correctly pronounce the word Kannada and the video has now gone viral on social media. Sudeep, who is currently busy promoting his film Vikrant Rona, corrected the journalist saying that the correct word is Kannada and not 'Kannad’.

The actor even asked her if she has ever pronounced Hindi as Hind. When the journalist said that she is still learning, he asked her to first know the right name of the language.

Sudeep said, "Aap seekho na, language chodo, language ka naam toh sahi rakkho na. Aap Tamil sahi bolte ho, Telugu sahi bolte ho, jab Kannada ki baat aati hai toh Kannad boldete ho aap (Forget the language, at least know the right name of the language. You pronounce Tamil and Telugu correctly but when it comes to Kannada, you say Kannad)."

He went on to add, "Kannad nahi hai, Kannada hai. Hum kabhi bhi Hind bole hai? Nahi na? Hindi hi bolte hai na? Shudhh Hindi mein bolte hai na Hindi. Kannada language seekhna chodo aap woh ek alag kahani hai, aap try karo lekin Kannada, hann (It's not Kannad, it's Kannada. Did we ever say Hind? No, right? We say Hindi? We pronounce it correctly, right? Forget learning the Kannada language that's a different story, you can try but it's Kannada)."

It must be noted that the southern superstar was recently also in the news for his Twitter feud with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn regarding the 'national language.'

On the professional front, Sudeep will soon be seen hosting the upcoming season of BB, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Meanwhile, his film Vikrant Rona hit the theatres on July 28 and is faring very well at the box office. The Anup Bhandari directorial also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles.