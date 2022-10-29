Superstar Rajinikanth & Jr NTR To Be Present For Puneeth Rajkumar's Karnataka Ratna Award Event!

Following a series of activities the state government and the PRK Productions carried out ahead of the release of Gandhada Gudi, his last film, under the name Puneetha Parva, Basavaraj Bommai announced that Puneeth will be conferred with Karnataka Ratna, the highest civilian award. He made the announcement on the stage during the pre-release event. His wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will receive the honor on his behalf.

The State government of Karnataka is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the upcoming November 1, the Karnataka Rajyotsava, otherwise known as the Karnataka Formation Day AKA Karnataka Day, which is celebrated with great fervor every year, is a huge success. The event is going to be a spectacular one this year for the fact that the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, announced 'Karnataka Ratna' honor to none other than the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

The government has therefore invited Superstar Rajinikanth from Kollywood and Jr NTR from Tollywood as chief guests of the event on November 1, to be held at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Both of them are willing to take part in the event, it is learned.

Puneeth shared an amicable relationship with actors from Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. A few of them are also his close friends who try to meet up often in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Jr NTR, who is well-versed with Kannada had even rendered his voice for a song in Puneeth Rajkumar's Chakravyuha.

Puneeth Rajkumar was also verbal about his respect for Rajinikanth, and several pictures of them together have surfaced on the internet quite a few times. The government of Karnataka sent out invites to these two film personalities officially.

October 29 marks the first death anniversary of Puneeth Rajkumar. Fans of the actor have celebrated the day with several social activities all over Karnataka including Bengaluru. The state government is also involved in these activities with respect for the great human.

Puneeth Rajkumar comes from a rich legacy. Apart from his other activities, what has been openly disclosed is his funding to 45 free schools for children, establishment of 26 orphanages, organizing as many as 16 old age homes, maintaining 19 goshalas for the cattle, and sponsoring higher education of about 1800 students. In addition, going by their family's pledge, the actor donated his two eyes as well, post his untimely demise in 2021 due to heart failure.