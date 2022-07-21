Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience can barely keep their calm. With the makers dropping back-to-back songs from different genres, narrating tales of Vikrant Rona, they released The Devil's Fury: The Theme Song today. Composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and lyrics by Anup Bhandari, 'Gumma Banda Gumma' is a fierce song that represents the young angry man Vikrant Rona is.
The Best Theme Song Of The Year 2022: The Devil’s Fury From Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Out Now
The video of 'Gumma Banda Gumma' looks dangerously awesome and the audience couldn't have asked for anything better. Not only is the song catchy but also leaves trails of mystery that Vikrant Rona is! The fans are already excited for the film to hit the theatres as Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona promises to be one of the best action thrillers of this year.
Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona's latest released songs 'Hey Fakira', 'Lullaby' and 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' are taking the internet by storm. Three of these songs are very different from each other in terms of genre.
'Vikrant Rona' will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kiccha Sudeep, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.
- Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To His Twitter Spat With Ajay Devgn; Says ‘It’s Definitely Third Person’s Idea Behind It'
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestants List: These Famous Celebs Are Likely To Participate In Kiccha Sudeep’s Show
- Kiccha Sudeep Shoots For Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Promo; Fans Can’t Keep Calm To See Him As Host Of The Show
- Vikrant Rona’s Song Hey Fakira Out Now! Introduces Nirup Bhandari’s Character Sanju Gambhira In The Film
- Bigg Boss Kannada’s Mini OTT Season To Start In August?
- Vikrant Rona: Ra Ra Rakkamma Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez From Kiccha Sudeep Starrer To Release On May 23
- Salman Khan To Present The Hindi Version Of Kiccha Sudeep's 3D Mystery Thriller Vikrant Rona
- Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter War Over Hindi: Point Is About Unity In Diversity
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek Trailer Reminds Netizens Of Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter War
- Manoj Bajpayee On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi Row: The Entire Chaos Around Language Debate Is Futile
- Sonu Nigam On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Language Row: Let's Not Divide People Further In This Country
- Ajay Devgn Receives Major Backlash For Tweeting 'Hindi Will Always Be Our National Language'