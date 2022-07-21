The Best Theme Song Of The Year 2022: The Devil’s Fury From Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Out Now

Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience can barely keep their calm. With the makers dropping back-to-back songs from different genres, narrating tales of Vikrant Rona, they released The Devil's Fury: The Theme Song today. Composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and lyrics by Anup Bhandari, 'Gumma Banda Gumma' is a fierce song that represents the young angry man Vikrant Rona is.

The video of 'Gumma Banda Gumma' looks dangerously awesome and the audience couldn't have asked for anything better. Not only is the song catchy but also leaves trails of mystery that Vikrant Rona is! The fans are already excited for the film to hit the theatres as Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona promises to be one of the best action thrillers of this year.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona's latest released songs 'Hey Fakira', 'Lullaby' and 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' are taking the internet by storm. Three of these songs are very different from each other in terms of genre.

'Vikrant Rona' will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kiccha Sudeep, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.