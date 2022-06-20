Dailyhunt's Josh has established itself as India's leading short video app by serving the audience a platter of fresh, engaging content in different genres and languages. The pool of talent available on this platform is one of the reasons why it has raced ahead of its competitors. Josh gives rising talents wings to fly high in the field of their choice. Not to forget, the app also has some big brand collaborations in its list of achievements.
Top Josh Kannada Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Dr Shivarajkumar And Cast Of Bairagee
Besides these unparalleled offerings, Josh is also known for organising starry surprises for its creators. Recently, the home-grown app hosted a smashing challenge titled #RhythmOfShivappa to promote one of the songs of the upcoming Kannada multistarrer multi-starrer Bairagee.
The activity saw a large participation from the Josh creators. Top 10 creators with the best videos got the opportunity to meet the stars of Bairagee- Dr. Dr Shivarajkumar, Dali Dhananjay and Pruthvi Ambaar.
The names of the winners are as follows-
1. VJ Manoj
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/bcecd160-58cd-4ed9-8486-05ee14d0a744?u=0x6cbfbd08579e0a48
2. Sudarshan J K
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a1630f05-67d3-4cbf-9824-e61aa5dad0bd
3. Kavana Kushi
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/0b5e5499-7ae6-48d8-9684-0603bece3007
4. Srividya S Kashyap
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b741d86b-41cb-4786-b63c-bd1fedd8505e
5. Swathi P Bharadwaj
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ac88f9ef-add3-4abd-ab32-0f9b616ca4bc
6. Swetha Gubbacchi
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b17a751c-00c0-4dd9-90eb-5cf232202fe5
7. Shruthi Manjunatha
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/246ddd66-c81c-4eb7-82b3-757350d29c17
8. Priya Chinnu
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1208c5aa-676f-4ba3-aa45-15ac4d93a9b6?u=0x9f6cfc7fe63be725
9. Arun Ediga
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8f9256be-ab8f-4556-9e82-2aceb7b40823
10. Spandana Gowda
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/dbe4e5ce-aa84-4cd4-ab43-facc0a66d5eb
The meet-and-greet for the Josh creators was arranged at the residence of Shivarajkumar. From creating some cool content with the heroes to clicking pictures with them, the winners had the time of their lives.
