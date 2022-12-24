Vedha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shiva Rajkumar Fans Sets The Theatres On Fire With Extra-ordinary Opening!

Within hours of the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites started circulating pirated links to the 18 Pages movie. These pirated links are all over the internet, being shared by social media sites and personal accounts. The links allow one to watch the content in them or to download the entire film for free. The cinematic experience is entirely different from watching the content through these links. However, no amount of measures taken by the cops and Producers Council could contain piracy.

Advertisement

Director Harsha said that even though it is a commercial movie, there is an important message in this movie. This is the fourth movie coming up in the combination of Shivarajkumar and Harsha. Because of this, the expectation on it is a bit higher. Fans say that the film is on a different level as the trailers and songs are also super hits.

"Veda is a very special movie in my life. There are many elements in this film that will appeal to the audience. Social messaging is what I call commercial. We have planned that it would be good if there is a small message in Shivanna's 125th movie. This film is very attached to me. I have chosen this subject with love" said director Harsha.