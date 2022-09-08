Veteran Actor Leelavathi Is Seriously Ill: KFCC President Ba Ma Harish Visits Her At Her Farmhouse

Leelavathi, the veteran actress who has acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films is said to be seriously ill, as per a News 18 Kannada report. As per her doctor's advice, she has been staying at her farmhouse in Nelamangala in Bengaluru. Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President Ba Ma Harish reportedly visited her and inquired about her health condition.

Born in 1937, the actor is about 85 years old. She has acted in over 600 films, out of which about 400 are Kannada films. The actor received a lifetime achievement award from Karnataka Government in the year 2000.

Leelavathi lost her parents quite young, and was interested in theatre plays from early on. After performing in plays and being a part of a drama institute, the actress found her way to the big screens and there was no turning back after that.

She debuted as a female lead in the 1958 film Mangalya Yoga. Her first film with the legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar, Ranadheera Kanteerava was released in 1960. Her pairing with Rajkumar was a celebrated combination.

She did not stop acting after a certain age and continued to do supporting roles until 2009, when she appeared in her son Vinod Raj's film Yaaradhu. Her son Vinod Raj is also an actor, who is best known for his dancing skills. The mother and son are passionate about agricultural activities and they are actively involved in horticulture as well.