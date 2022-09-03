Vikrant Rona Closing Collection Worldwide Crosses 100 Crore Mark

Vikrant Rona was released theatrically on July 28. The film received decent reviews and did moderately well at the box office.

Here are the closing collection details for Vikrant Rona.

Karnataka - Rs. 69.40 Crore

Telugu States - Rs. 8.05 Crore

Tamilnadu - Rs. 2.75 Crore

Kerala - Rs. 90 Lakh

Hindi and ROI - Rs. 14.40 Crore

Overseas - Rs. 4.80 Crore

The total worldwide collection of Vikrant Rona is approximately Rs. 100.30 Crore gross.

The film's budget was about Rs. 95 Crore.

Vikrant Rona started streaming on ZEE 5 yesterday (September 2). There was talk that the film would be taken up Disney plus Hotstar exclusively, and it would be released on September 16. However, the film premiered on ZEE 5 yesterday.

The film's cast includes Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ravishankar Gowda, among others.

Vikrant Rona has been written and directed by Anup Bhandari, and jointly bankrolled by Shalini Manjunath, Jack Manjunath, and Alankar Pandian. William David is the DOP, and Ashik Kusugolli is the editor. Ajaneesh Loknath is the composer for Vikrant Rona.

The film's plot revolves around Vikrant, a police inspector, who arrives at a village to solve a mystery. He investigated the murder of a cop and slowly as the case unravels itself it gets deeper and drags Vikrant along. The detective thriller focuses on a jewel theft that happened years ago, and how it's connected to the puzzles hanging on to the case.

Sudeepa was supposedly planning to produce this script initially and cast a younger actor in the lead role. However, the writing impressed him, and he decided to pick the film up himself. The actor-director duo was to collaborate for another project titled Billa Ranga Basha, which was put on hold for Vikrant Rona to start. It is unclear if that project will be picked up again.