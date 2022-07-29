Actor Kichcha Sudeep's latest action-adventure fantasy film Vikrant Rona was released all over the world amid huge fanfare. The movie was released in the 3D format in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi to a positive response. The movie's premise, story, visual effects, and technical aspects are being applauded alongside the performances.
Vikrant Rona Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kiccha Sudeep Starts His Journey On A Good Note
Vikrant Rona is set against the backdrop of tropical rainforest and certain unexplainable things that happen around it. Set in a fictional village, Sudeep played the titular role of Vikrant Rona, who solves the mysteries. The movie gained the love of the fans of Sudeep and is said to be a decent thriller.
Check out the day 1 worldwide box office collection of Vikrant Rona here:
Karnataka Gross: Rs 15 to 20 Crore
Rest Of India Gross: Rs 4 to 6 Crore
Total Day 1 Worldwide Gross: Rs 26 Crore
The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Neetha Ashok among others. Vikrant Rona is produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creations, Shalini Artss, and Invenio Films India with a budget of Rs 95 Crore.
William David and Ashik Kusugolli worked as the cinematographer and editor of the film, respectively. B Ajaneesh Loknath is the film's musician.
- INTERVIEW! Kichcha Sudeep: 'Pan-India' Is Not Some Great Throne That I Want To Go Sit On
- Vikrant Rona Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Vikrant Rona Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Watching Sudeep's Fantasy Adventure Film!
- Vikrant Rona Advance Booking Collection Report: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Does Decent Business
- Vikrant Rona First Review: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Is A Paisa Vasool Entertainer
- Kichcha Sudeep Is NOT Covid Positive; The Vikrant Rona Actor Is Down With Viral Fever
- Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films Joins Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Team As A Distributor
- Vikrant Rona Trailer Is Out & Fans Celebrate Kiccha Sudeep's Action Adventure Fantasy Thriller!
- Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Team Releases A New Poster Announcing The Trailer Release On June 23!
- Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Receives A Whopping Amount From The International Distributors
- Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Debate Over Hindi Language
- Vikrant Rona Release Date Out: Kichcha Sudeep’s Fantasy Thriller To Hit The Marquee On July 28