Vikrant Rona Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kiccha Sudeep Starts His Journey On A Good Note

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's latest action-adventure fantasy film Vikrant Rona was released all over the world amid huge fanfare. The movie was released in the 3D format in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi to a positive response. The movie's premise, story, visual effects, and technical aspects are being applauded alongside the performances.

Vikrant Rona is set against the backdrop of tropical rainforest and certain unexplainable things that happen around it. Set in a fictional village, Sudeep played the titular role of Vikrant Rona, who solves the mysteries. The movie gained the love of the fans of Sudeep and is said to be a decent thriller.

Check out the day 1 worldwide box office collection of Vikrant Rona here:

Karnataka Gross: Rs 15 to 20 Crore

Rest Of India Gross: Rs 4 to 6 Crore

Total Day 1 Worldwide Gross: Rs 26 Crore

The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Neetha Ashok among others. Vikrant Rona is produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creations, Shalini Artss, and Invenio Films India with a budget of Rs 95 Crore.

William David and Ashik Kusugolli worked as the cinematographer and editor of the film, respectively. B Ajaneesh Loknath is the film's musician.