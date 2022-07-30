Kiccha Sudeep's latest film, a pan-India action adventure thriller Vikrant Rona has released to positive word-of-mouth. The film's technical aspects are being lauded along with the performances of the cast. The movie is said to win big at the box office following the successes of KGF: Chapter 2, James, and 777 Charlie from Kannada Film Industry.
Vikrant Rona Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Is Going Forward With Positive Response
The movie reportedly made big moolah on the release day by surpassing the collection of Vikram and Beast in Hindi. The movie is set in the backdrop of a fictional village where mysterious incidents take place. Enters Vikrant Rona, to investigate the murder of a fellow inspector.
Here is the Vikrant Rona Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide:
Day 1: Rs 25 Crore Gross
Day 2: Rs 15 Crore Gross
Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 40 Crore Gross
Vikrant Rona also has actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in other prominent roles. The movie is a joint production venture of Kiccha Sudeep's Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Artss, headed by Alankar Pandian and Shalini Jack Manju respectively. Although the initial investment was only Rs 15 Crore, the makers decided to make the film a pan-India flick going by the latest format and increased the production cost to Rs 95 Crore.
William David is the film's cinematographer and Ashik Kusugolli is the editor of the film. B Ajaneesh Loknath is Vikrant Rona's musician.
