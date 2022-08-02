Actor kiccha Sudeep's latest action- adventure film Vikrant Rona, under the direction of Anup Bhandari is doing well at the box office. The movie was released as a pan-India venture and has secured a positive word-of-mouth and reviews for the film's story, performances and brilliant technical aspects. The movie was extensively promoted and released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Take a look at the day 5 Vikrant Rona box office collection worldwide here:

Day 1 - Rs 25.00 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 11.71 Crore

Day 3 - Rs 15.05 Crore

Day 4 - Rs 15.69 Crore

Day 5 - Rs 8 Crore

Total Day 5 Worldwide Collection- Rs 75.45 Crore gross

Vikrant Rona is the story of an inspector who lands in the troubled forest village Kamarattu, following the death of the previous Inspector under mysterious circumstance. In addition, there are several cases of children being attacked and killed. Vikrant Rona, who seemingly arrives in the Kamarattu village to solve the murder mystery of the previous Inspector has other personal agenda.

The movie is packed with elements that are adequate to keep the viewers engaged but the narration has unnecessary elements like songs and extra scenes that deserve to go under the scissors.

Music of the film composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath was complimented and cinematography by William has been applauded. Set entirely in the backdrop of a tropical rainforest, the movie is mostly black, green, and gray apart from a few striking contrast in Red.

Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok are actors who played prominent roles in the film. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore.