Vikrant Rona Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona has finally hit the screens amid huge expectations from the fans and film buffs on July 28. The movie, which was released in the 3D format in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, set a record on its release day by opening on the highest number of screens in Bengaluru alone.

Vikrant Rona is being applauded for its great cinematic work including the technical aspects, story, narration, and performances. The movie has been receiving positive reviews and fans of Sudeep are over the moon. Barring a few unnecessary scenes that were like speed-breakers in the narration, the movie is a perfect thriller, opined the critics.

Within hours of its theatrical release, Vikrant Rona has been copied and distributed across illegal websites that carry pirated links across social media accounts. No matter what, the efforts of the police and producers put together are unable to contain the piracy mafia. Piracy has become a severe blow to the producers who are discouraged by the fact that it prevents the family audience from entering theatres to watch the movie.

Vikrant Rona stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creations, Shalini Artss, and Invenio Films India.

B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the film's impressive soundtrack and Ashik Kusugolli edited Vikrant Rona. William David cranked the camera for the film.