Vikrant Rona is Kichcha Sudeep's most prestigious outing so far. The movie, which is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore was released in 3D format, to spice up the cinematic experience of this action adventure fantasy drama that hit the screens on July 28.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie has been receiving great enthusiasm from fans and adventure movie lovers. Sudeep's portrayal as Vikrant Rona is most stylish and aptly set the tone and theme for this period drama, set almost half a century ago, in the tropical rainforest of a fictional village.