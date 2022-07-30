Vikrant Rona, a pan-India film of actor Kiccha Sudeep was released on July 28 all over the world to a positive response from the fans and film buffs. The movie, which is touted to be an adventure thriller set in some 50 years ago in a fictional village is directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie depicts Sudeep in all his might, shouldering the entire film.

A few mysterious incidents including a murder, take place in the village. Following the events, Vikrant Rona arrives to find the culprit.

Given that Zee Studios is one of the partners in the production of this venture, it is deduced that the movie will be available for digital streaming post theatrical run on ZEE5. While it is just a rumour, the makers of the film are yet to announce the details of Vikrant Rona's OTT streaming date and time.

The movie is produced jointly by Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Arts banners by Shalini and Jack Manjunath. Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudhan Rao, V Priya, and others are also a part of the film.

Music for Vikrant Rona is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Cinematography is rendered by William David and Ashik Kusugolli edited the film.