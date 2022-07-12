Vikrant Rona’s Song Hey Fakira Out Now! Introduces Nirup Bhandari’s Character Sanju Gambhira In The Film

The highly anticipated song from Vikrant Rona 'Hey Fakira' is out now. The hype about the song has been on days before its release.

The latest song 'Hey Fakira' is as magical as it gets. The song is a complete treat to the ears. 'Hey Fakira' introduces Nirup Bhandari's character Sanjeev Gambhira fondly called as Sanju. Nirup essays a happy-go-lucky character in the film who is returning to his homeland. Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has been dropping hints and tints from the film to keep the audience enticed until the release. It's amazing how the audience is excited to see the mystery thriller unfold in 3D on July 28.