Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India action adventure fantasy drama Vikrant Rona has hit the screens all over the world amid huge expectations on Thursday(July 28). The movie has been winning the praise of critics as well as fans and regular moviegoers alike. Sudeep's performance and the film's story, narration are receiving a thumping response at the box office.

Vikrant Rona is releasing in 3D format in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda are among other actors who portrayed different characters in the film.

The enthusiastic moviegoers, who have watched the film already, couldn't hold back their views on Vikrant Rona and therefore shared their opinions on Twitter. Check them out here:

Advertisement Advertisement

Vikrant Rona is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore and is produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India banners.

The cinematography of the film is rendered by Willian David. Ashik Kusugolli and B Ajaneesh Loknath took care of the film's editing and soundtrack respectively. The movie is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.