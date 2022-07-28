Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India action adventure fantasy drama Vikrant Rona has hit the screens all over the world amid huge expectations on Thursday(July 28). The movie has been winning the praise of critics as well as fans and regular moviegoers alike. Sudeep's performance and the film's story, narration are receiving a thumping response at the box office.
Vikrant Rona Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Go Through Before Watching Sudeep's Fantasy Adventure Film!
Vikrant Rona is releasing in 3D format in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda are among other actors who portrayed different characters in the film.
The enthusiastic moviegoers, who have watched the film already, couldn't hold back their views on Vikrant Rona and therefore shared their opinions on Twitter. Check them out here:
Vikrant Rona is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore and is produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India banners.
The cinematography of the film is rendered by Willian David. Ashik Kusugolli and B Ajaneesh Loknath took care of the film's editing and soundtrack respectively. The movie is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.
- Vikrant Rona Movie Review: A Bone-Chilling Murder Mystery Topped With Kiccha Sudeep's Swag!
- Vikrant Rona Advance Booking Collection Report: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Does Decent Business
- Vikrant Rona First Review: Kiccha Sudeep's Movie Is A Paisa Vasool Entertainer
- Salman Khan Has An Honest Response To Why Bollywood Films Are Not Performing Well At Box Office
- Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif; 'She Has Worked Really Hard'
- Kiccha Sudeep Apologises To Media For Cancelling Vikrant Rona Press Meet Due To Health Issues
- The Best Theme Song Of The Year 2022: The Devil’s Fury From Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Out Now
- Kichcha Sudeep Is NOT Covid Positive; The Vikrant Rona Actor Is Down With Viral Fever
- Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To His Twitter Spat With Ajay Devgn; Says ‘It’s Definitely Third Person’s Idea Behind It'
- Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films Joins Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Team As A Distributor
- Vikrant Rona’s Song Hey Fakira Out Now! Introduces Nirup Bhandari’s Character Sanju Gambhira In The Film
- Vikrant Rona Trailer Is Out & Fans Celebrate Kiccha Sudeep's Action Adventure Fantasy Thriller!