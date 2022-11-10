When Rashmika Mandanna Called Off Her Engagement With Kannada Star Rakshit Shetty & Shocked Everyone

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada hit Kirik Party, has come a long way in her career.

After featuring in Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade among other popular films, the actress established herself among the most promising actresses down South.

While Rashmika has been making the right kind of noise with her films, did you know that she went through a rough patch in her personal life when she called off her engagement with the Kannada star Rakshit Shetty? Yes, you read that right!

For the unversed, the duo met each other in 2016 on the sets of Kirik Party and fell in love with each other. Soon after, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged leaving their fans elated.

However, after the success of Kirik Party, things changed for Rashmika professionally and she started getting some great offers from Tollywood. At last, she decided to focus on her career and things went downhill between them. Later, the Pushpa star called off her engagement with Rakshit.

Advertisement

Revealing the same back then, a source informed Deccan Chronicle, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and she wants to cement her place in both the industries."

For the unversed, Rakshit was the producer and writer of Kirik Party while Rishab Shetty directed the romantic comedy. These days, Rakshit's brother Rishab too has been all over the news after the blockbuster success of his Kannada film Kantara.

After parting ways, Rashmika and Rakshit nerve made any official statements and have been focusing on their careers. However, the actor's fans are still upset with her and often troll her on social media.

On the career front, Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. While the film failed to do well commercially, the actress won everyone's hearts with her performance. She will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Animal, and Sukumar's Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.

Rakshit, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of 777 Charlie and has films like Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Richard Anthony in his kitty.