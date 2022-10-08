Yash And Lewis Hamilton Pose Together For A Picture, Internet Goes Into A Tizzy

After the mega success of KGF: Chapter 2, Kannada star Yash is once again in the limelight for his recent picture with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The photo shows Yash and Lewis posing along with actor Ella Balinska of Resident Evil (2022) and Charlie's Angels (2019) at Taran Tactical, a tactical shooting facility.

Earlier, Yash took to Instagram to post a video of himself shooting at Taran Tactical with a caption that reads, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov." He also tagged Hollywood action director JJ Perry. See the video here