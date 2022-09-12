Yash Initiated The Idea Of Bringing SIIMA Awards To Bengaluru, Actor Opens Avenues For Other Awards As Well

Rocking star Yash has delivered one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema this year. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of KGF Chapter 2, has managed to open doors for many big award ceremonies and events, beginning with SIIMA in Bengaluru.

This makes us look back at the time when Yash had hoped that big award shows will happen in Bengaluru someday. And now that the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards recently concluded in Bangalore, everything Yash did and said has finally become a reality. There is no doubt that Yash and KGF 2's massive success has played a big role in bringing SIIMA to Bengaluru. It is also a testament to the fact that the Rocking star has brought about a change that goes beyond numbers.

It must be noted that everyone applauded the fact that the most prestigious event took place in Karnataka. During the ceremony, SIIMA credited Yash for bringing them to Bengaluru. The people at the award function not only acknowledged Yash’s initiative to ask for hosting SIIMA in Karnataka but also thanked him for the same. With this, not only did the Rocking Star fulfil his dream, but he has even opened avenues for other such major events to happen in Karnataka and every other part of the film Industry.

Yash also expressed his delight about the same at an award event as he mentioned that previously the actors used to travel to other cities for such prestigious events and it's come to Bengaluru which is only the beginning, and slowly this will expand to all regions and no longer be limited to just one or two cities in the south industry.

Other than this, while sharing an update about the next chapter of the KGF franchise, Yash said, "It will take time. Whatever I do has to be done correctly and we'll come back at the correct time.” From opening at 54 Crores at the box office to becoming the biggest star on the map, Yash and his films have won India over and have successfully set a mark in Indian cinema. Besides grabbing big numbers at the box office, KGF 2 has also been receiving a lot of love on the OTT platform as well.