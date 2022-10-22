Gandhada Gudi is an upcoming film that is an attempt to celebrate the wildlife and abundant nature- flora and fauna of Karnataka state. It stars Puneeth Rajkumar AKA Appu, who suddenly died on October 29 in the year 2021 due to cardiac arrest. After his death, this is the last film to feature the late actor after James. He was awarded Karnataka Ratna by the State government and also a doctorate from the University of Mysore, posthumously.
The movie is said to be Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project and it explores Karnataka's wildlife and its natural beauty in documentary form. Directed by Amoghavarsha JA, a wildlife photographer, the documentary is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the PRK Productions banner. Gandhada Gudi will be released all over the world on October 28.
Speaking at the pre-release event in Bengaluru amid thronging fans and their cheers, Yash said, "This movie should break all the previous records including KGF. The movie is a celebration of our land, life, and nature. We all should pay a befitting tribute by making the film hugely successful."
On the same occasion, Yash also mentioned that he would roll out ambulance services across 25 districts in Karnataka in the name of Appu Express, as a token of respect and gratitude towards Puneeth Raj Kumar. Yash will take up this social responsibility initiative through his Yashomarga Foundation.
The pre-release event of Gandhada Gudi saw the who's who of the Karnataka and Bengaluru politicians including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and film personalities coming together under the same roof to celebrate Appu and his legacy.
For this documentary, which was later planned to be edited and released as a full-length feature film, Pratheek Shetty handled the camera, and B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the score.
-
Yash And Lewis Hamilton Pose Together For A Picture, Internet Goes Into A Tizzy
-
Yash Initiated The Idea Of Bringing SIIMA Awards To Bengaluru, Actor Opens Avenues For Other Awards As Well
-
SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa, Puneeth Rajkumar, Pooja Hegde Win Big!
-
KGF 2 Telugu And Kannada TRPs Out; Yash Starrer Falls Short Of Estimates
-
Independence Day 2022: Allu Arjun, Yash, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish Fans
-
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ananya Panday, Yash & Others Celebrate Rakhi & Drop Wishes For Fans
-
Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha Averting Clash With KGF: Chapter 2: We Got Saved
-
Is Prabhas Trying Hard To Regain His Pan-India Star Status Again After Losing To Allu Arjun And Yash?
-
KGF Star Yash's 19th Film Announcement Is On Cards! Fans Can't Keep Calm!
-
KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit’s 500th Instagram Post Is All About Her Love For Family
-
KGF Fame Yash Signs A Film With Director Shankar, Movie To Be Released In 2027!
-
Yash's Remuneration For Dil Raju's Production Is Rs 100 Crore?