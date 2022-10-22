The movie is said to be Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project and it explores Karnataka's wildlife and its natural beauty in documentary form. Directed by Amoghavarsha JA, a wildlife photographer, the documentary is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the PRK Productions banner. Gandhada Gudi will be released all over the world on October 28.

Gandhada Gudi is an upcoming film that is an attempt to celebrate the wildlife and abundant nature- flora and fauna of Karnataka state. It stars Puneeth Rajkumar AKA Appu, who suddenly died on October 29 in the year 2021 due to cardiac arrest. After his death, this is the last film to feature the late actor after James. He was awarded Karnataka Ratna by the State government and also a doctorate from the University of Mysore, posthumously.

Speaking at the pre-release event in Bengaluru amid thronging fans and their cheers, Yash said, "This movie should break all the previous records including KGF. The movie is a celebration of our land, life, and nature. We all should pay a befitting tribute by making the film hugely successful."

On the same occasion, Yash also mentioned that he would roll out ambulance services across 25 districts in Karnataka in the name of Appu Express, as a token of respect and gratitude towards Puneeth Raj Kumar. Yash will take up this social responsibility initiative through his Yashomarga Foundation.

The pre-release event of Gandhada Gudi saw the who's who of the Karnataka and Bengaluru politicians including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and film personalities coming together under the same roof to celebrate Appu and his legacy.

For this documentary, which was later planned to be edited and released as a full-length feature film, Pratheek Shetty handled the camera, and B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the score.