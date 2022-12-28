KGF 2 Mania Grips India! 2022 Was Rocky Bhai Aka Yash’s Year And Numbers Don’t Lie
When Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, critics and trade experts never expected to film to perform so well in different markets of India. The period action drama not only set the cash registers jingling in Karnataka but also created ripples in the Hindi speaking belts. April 14, 2022 will always be remembered as Rocky bhai's day as the second installment of KGF released on the same day, shattering all the box office records.
Who ever thought that a non-Bollywood film will rake in over Rs 50 crore on its first day at the Hindi box office? Well, KGF: Chapter 2 surpassed all the expectations, proving that content works irrespective of the language and market.
2022 truly belonged to Yash as he ruled millions of hearts with his power-packed performance as Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2. The numbers don't lie.
