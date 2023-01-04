Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Lifting Trophy, Roopesh Shetty Visits Aryavardhan Guruji. His Gesture Wins Fans Ove

We say this because Roopesh decided to pay a visit to the contestants who could not make it to the finale round. He recently meet his good friend and numerologist Aryavardhan at his house. It must be noted that Guruji was evicted in the last week of the show, just before the finale. Roopesh was seen arriving at Aryavardhan’s home with some of his friends. He was then warmly received by the former.

The actor decided to share two stories on his Instagram handle for his fans, where he shared pics with Aryavardhan and his daughter. In the first snap, Shetty looked every bit dapper wearing a turban and garland whilst he wrote, “Meeting Appaji. Love You,” in the caption. Roopesh then posed with Aryavardhan’s daughter for the second photo and wrote,” Alia Abida” in the caption. For the unversed, Roopesh and Guruji shared a father-son-like bond in the Bigg Boss house.

As a result, Roopesh was in for a pleasant surprise when he was referred to as brother by Aryavardhan’s daughter during his visit. Fans are delighted to see the reunion of Bigg Boss Kannada 9's friends. Shetty widened his fanbase for having elucidated similar vibes even on the show. As a result, he quickly attracted attention for his positive, easy-going and friendly nature and emerged as the winner of the show.