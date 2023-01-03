Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Roopesh Shetty Opens Up About Lifting The Trophy: I Dedicate This To....

He went on to add, “Definitely, my journey from the OTT season to season 9 and the finale was definitely not an easy one. There were a lot of hurdles with various ups and downs. It was indeed a roller coaster ride. But, my supporters have always been there with me. They have been a motivation to me. It was them who gave me that push that was much-needed for me to sustain inside the Bigg Boss house. So, I really thank every viewer who believed and voted for me. I am very grateful to them."

Furthermore, the actor-RJ said that one day, he will surely make everyone even more proud of him with his achievements. Shetty said that this is yet another beginning for him whilst dedicating his winning moment to all the viewers who voted for me. He concluded by staring that he is grateful to the show and the audience who stood by him.

It must be noted that Rakesh Adiga and Deepika Das were as the first and second runner ups of the season. Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s finale was packed with entertainment and when host Kiccha Sudeep lifted Roopesh Shetty's hand as the winner, fans all over rejoiced with happiness as their favourite contestant had emerged as the winner of the show.