Kranti Day 5 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Joins The Elite Rs 100 Crore Club Within Five Days
Kannada star Darshan's latest action drama Kranti, written and directed by V Harikrishna, turned out to be the first successful film in the industry in 2023. Darshan hit the screens with this film on January 26 and within five days of its theatrical release, the movie earned Rs 100 Crore. However, the movie received negative to mixed reviews.
Kranti talks about an NRI businessman Kranti Rayanna, who returns to his hometown to take part in the centenary celebrations of his school. He learns that a wicked businessman by the name Salatari wants to privatize 12,000 government schools by joining hands with a corrupt Minister for Education and a local gangster. Kranti Rayanna then decides to put an end to all these atrocities.
The film marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, and Sumalatha Ambarish. In addition, the movie also stars Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Girija Lokesh, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree, and Samyukta Hornad among others in pivotal roles.
Kranti is produced by B Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the Media House Studio. A Karunakar worked as the cinematographer and the movie is edited by Pasha. V Harikrishna, the film's director himself composed the film's entire soundtrack. The movie's digital streaming partner is Amazon Prime Video. Kranti is expected to premiere by the end of March.
