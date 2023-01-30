Darshan's Kranti TV Rights Sold To Udaya TV For This Whopping Price! To Stream On This Platform

Kannada star Darshan's Kranti has been a big hit at the box-office since its release on Republic Day, January 26. According to reports, the commercial mass entertainer has joined the 100 crore club. As per sources, Kranti has officially crossed Rs 100 crore in gross collection, including satellite and digital rights, which have been sold for a tremendous amount. Meanwhile, the film has made an estimated business of 35 to 45 crore in its 4 and 5 days.

Directed and written by V. Harikrishna, Kannada-language action family drama film is based on the message of safeguarding government schools. The film's producer, Shylaja Nag, who seems to be pretty satisfied with Kranti's box-office results, has said that Darshan's mass following has helped draw audiences to the theatres and make it successful.

Made on an overall budget of 16 crore, Kranti was released in approximately 250 cinemas.

KRANTI SOLD TO UDAYA TV AT THIS WHOPPING PRICE

According to sources, Udaya TV has purchased Darshan's Kranti for Rs 13 crore, which is believed to be the actor's highest ever satellite number. The film is also the all-time sixth-highest opening for a Kannada release in the state.

Kranti also stars Ravichandran and Sumalatha in lead roles. Rachita Ram, Samyuktha Hornad, Vainidhi Jagadish, and Sadhu Kokila have supporting roles.

KRANT OTT RELEASE DATE AND TIME

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made yet, it is expected that Kranti will be made available to stream from March on Zee5. Although no time and date has been announced, the audience has to wait further for an announcement.