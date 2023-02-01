Josh Artist Dilip Wins Hearts, Reaches Dance World Cup Held in Portugal ; Continues To Make Nation Proud

Apart from Dance Karnataka Dance, Dilip has participated in many dance reality shows. So far he has participated in several shows at the state and national levels and has won around 150 shows. Interestingly, Josh has helped him reach his millions of fans and entertain them with his incredible dance moves. So far, he enjoys around 1.7 million followers on Josh.

Talking about Dilip's dance moves, he is known for his power dance steps and also aces dance forms like Breakdance, Hip Hop, Locking, House Dance, Krump, Contemporary, Folk Dance, Bollywood, Lite feet, and Whacking. Besides, he also made the nation proud after winning a gold medal in the International Dance World Cup held in Portugal in 2019. Dilip has also won an International Bronze Medal in Indian Qualifiers held in Mumbai in 2022.

Coming back to his motherland, Dilip participated in multiple reality dance shows where he left the audience in awe by his trademark moves. He was one of the finalists of "Dance Karnataka Dance" . Know for his power packed performance and stunning flips Dilip has won hearts in the following shows : Dancing Star (3), Dhee Jodi , Dance Karnataka Dance (5), Dhee Dancing Icon, Dancing Champion and Dance Dance.

To add, he's the member of crew CK6 which has won over 150 dance competition banging first place in over 75 of them.

Joining the Josh community in 2020, Dilip has got numerous support via the Indian Platform. He says "It's a wonderful platform and it's helping me grow and gain popularity. Am trying my best be the best start of josh app".