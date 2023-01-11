Josh Launches Sankranti Campaign - Most Celebrated Festival In South

The new year of 2023 has begun in a grand manner and after the New Year celebrations, it's time to celebrate the first festival of the year. We are talking about Sankranti, which is the harvest festival and is celebrated across the nation with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. From Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Magh Bihu in Assam, Lohri in North India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makara Sankranti in Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra, etc, it is observed to commemorate the harvest season and is celebrated in different ways across the nation.

Interestingly, on this occasion, Josh has launched a grand campaign to celebrate Sankranti in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and provided a platform for the Kannada & Telugu Community Creators to celebrate the festival with their fans by creating content related it. It's the season wherein maximum audience interaction will take place. So connect with your fans using our exclusive filters. We are expecting a huge number of video pool to be gathered.

