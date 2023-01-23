Popular Kannada Actor Lakshman Dies Of Heart Attack At The Age Of 74, Deets Inside!

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman, who worked in more than 300 films as a character actor died due to a heart attack on January 23 in the wee hours. He breathed his last following treatment for the same. He was 74.

According to the available information, Lakshman was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe chest congestion. After receiving medical treatment, he was sent back home. However, during the wee hours of Monday, Lakshman died in his sleep.

He acted in supporting roles in several films which include 'Yajaman', and 'Suryavamsa' among others. After the news spread, several Sandalwood film personalities paid condolences to him through social media.He acted in supporting roles in several films which include 'Yajaman', and 'Suryavamsa' among others. After the news spread, several Sandalwood film personalities paid condolences to him through social media.

Actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh mourned the death of Lakshman. His mortal remains were kept for public viewing at his house. She posted, "The news of the death of renowned senior actor Lakshmana is shocking. He has acted in many movies including Ambarish's 'Antha'. The actor was active in the theater, television, and cinema industry. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this loss."

Advertisement

Lakshman was featured in films like Dada, Halunda Thavaru, Sangliyana, and Malla and his last movie was Ravi Bopoanna. He played the villain roles in most of the films.