Kranti Day 1 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Opens To Sensational Reviews

Darshan Thoogudeepa's Kranti, an out-and-out action drama written and directed by V Harikrishna hit the screens all over Karnataka and other parts of the world on January 26. The movie is the story of an NRI named Kranti Rayappa, who comes back from Europe to find his native place in disorder. The movie met with a positive response from fans and critics alike.

Kranti generated a decent pre-release buzz and garnered about Rs 2 Crore during the pre-release sales. This figure is a record in itself. The movie's positive reviews will now help the film perform better and bigger. Kranti is a production venture of B Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the Media House Studio.

Kranti talks about how important education is for the development of underprivileged kids and turns against the goons who want to demolish the government school building and construct a private school. The movie emphasizes non-privitazation of the education.

On the release day, Darshan's Kranti collected about Rs 9 Crore from all over India. The average occupancy ratio was about 69 percent and due to word-of-mouth, the movie is expected to pull more crowds on the weekend.

The film stars Sumalatha Ambarish, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, P Ravi Shankar, Sampath Raj, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, and Nimika Rathnakar among others in crucial roles.

Kranti's cinematography is the work of A Karunakar. Prakash Karinja worked as the film's editor and the director V Harikrishna himself composed the entire film's soundtrack. The movie also marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha Ambarish.