Kannada star Darshan's latest action drama written and directed by V Harikrishna, Kranti, hit the screens all over Karnataka and a few other parts of the world on January 26. The movie had a huge pre-release buzz and made record advance bookings, the highest in the career of Darshan.
Kranti Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Slows Down On The Very Next Day After Release
Kranti marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha. The movie met with a positive response at the box office from fans and critics. Kranti charts the journey of Kranti Rayanna, an NRI from Europe, who returns to his hometown to a devastating scenario. He then initiates to bring change in the course of events, emphasizing the importance of education and its non-privatization of it.
The movie started on a grand note and made a blockbuster collection on its release day. However, on the second day, there was a slump in the collections despite positive reports.
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of Darshan's Kranti
Day 1: Rs 9.80 Crore
Day 2: Rs 3.50 Crore
Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 13.30 Crore
The movie stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Sumalatha Ambarish, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree, and Samyukta Hornad among others in important roles.
The movie's cinematography was handled by A Karunakar and editing was done by Prakash Karinja. The film's music is also the work of writer-director V Harikrishna. Kranti is the production venture of B Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the Media House Studio banner. Kranti was made on a budget of Rs 60 Crore.
- Kranti Day 1 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Opens To Sensational Reviews
- Kranti Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Kranti Twitter Review: Fans Call Darshan's Mass Entertainer ‘Pakka PAISA Vasool' Movie, See Reactions
- Kranti Pre-Release Business: Darshan-Starrer Is The First Film Of 2023 To Cross the Magical Sales Mark In KA!
- Darshan Says The Slipper Attack Has Only Made Him ‘Stronger,’ Has THIS To Say About Kiccha Sudeep’s Support
- Sudeep Condemns Slipper Attack On Darshan, Addresses Ongoing Feud Between Darshan And Puneeth Rajkumar’s Fans
- Slipper Hurled At Challenging Star Darshan During Kranti Song Launch Event, Incident Caught On Camera; WATCH
- Darshan To Abstain From Celebrating His Birthday In Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Honour
- Kranti: Darshan’s Next Gets A Title, Makers Unveil A Brand New Poster!
- Manoj Kumar Says He Became A Fan Of Cinema Because Of Dilip Kumar; 'Working With Him Was A Dream Come True'
- Manoj Kumar Has A Successful Surgery On His Birthday
- Manoj Kumar to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at MAMI