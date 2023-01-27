Kranti Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Slows Down On The Very Next Day After Release

Kranti marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha. The movie met with a positive response at the box office from fans and critics. Kranti charts the journey of Kranti Rayanna, an NRI from Europe, who returns to his hometown to a devastating scenario. He then initiates to bring change in the course of events, emphasizing the importance of education and its non-privatization of it.

The movie started on a grand note and made a blockbuster collection on its release day. However, on the second day, there was a slump in the collections despite positive reports.

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of Darshan's Kranti

Day 1: Rs 9.80 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.50 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 13.30 Crore

The movie stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Sumalatha Ambarish, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree, and Samyukta Hornad among others in important roles.

The movie's cinematography was handled by A Karunakar and editing was done by Prakash Karinja. The film's music is also the work of writer-director V Harikrishna. Kranti is the production venture of B Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the Media House Studio banner. Kranti was made on a budget of Rs 60 Crore.