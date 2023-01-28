Darshan Thoogudeepa's latest action drama Kranti released all over Karnataka and a few other parts of the world on January 26. The movie, written and directed by V Harikrishna marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha Ambarish. Kranti was released amid huge expectations and gained a positive feedback.
Kranti Day 3 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Film Tries To Hold Tight On The Weekend!
According to the available information, Kranti had a great pre-release business and the advance sales were close to Rs 3 Crore, which is said to be an achievement of sorts. However, the movie had a dull second day, although the movie was reviewed as a positive movie.
Dars
Here's a look at the day-wise collection of Darshan's movie:
Day 1: Rs 9.8 Crore
Day 2: Rs 4.1 Crore
Day 3: Rs 5 Crore
Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 18.90 Crore.
The movie stars Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Girija Lokesh, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree, and Samyukta Hornad among others were present in the film.
The movie's music and the entire soundtrack were composed by the film's director V Harikrishna himself. Kranti is edited by Prakash Karinja and cinematography was handled by A Karunakar. B Suresha and Shylaja Nag produced the movie under the Media House Studio banner.
- Kranti Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Slows Down On The Very Next Day After Release
- Kranti Day 1 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Opens To Sensational Reviews
- Kranti Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Kranti Twitter Review: Fans Call Darshan's Mass Entertainer ‘Pakka PAISA Vasool' Movie, See Reactions
- Kranti Pre-Release Business: Darshan-Starrer Is The First Film Of 2023 To Cross the Magical Sales Mark In KA!
- Darshan Says The Slipper Attack Has Only Made Him ‘Stronger,’ Has THIS To Say About Kiccha Sudeep’s Support
- Sudeep Condemns Slipper Attack On Darshan, Addresses Ongoing Feud Between Darshan And Puneeth Rajkumar’s Fans
- Slipper Hurled At Challenging Star Darshan During Kranti Song Launch Event, Incident Caught On Camera; WATCH
- Darshan To Abstain From Celebrating His Birthday In Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Honour
- Kranti: Darshan’s Next Gets A Title, Makers Unveil A Brand New Poster!
- Manoj Kumar Says He Became A Fan Of Cinema Because Of Dilip Kumar; 'Working With Him Was A Dream Come True'
- Manoj Kumar Has A Successful Surgery On His Birthday