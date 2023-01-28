Kranti Day 3 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Film Tries To Hold Tight On The Weekend!

Darshan Thoogudeepa's latest action drama Kranti released all over Karnataka and a few other parts of the world on January 26. The movie, written and directed by V Harikrishna marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha Ambarish. Kranti was released amid huge expectations and gained a positive feedback.

According to the available information, Kranti had a great pre-release business and the advance sales were close to Rs 3 Crore, which is said to be an achievement of sorts. However, the movie had a dull second day, although the movie was reviewed as a positive movie.

Here's a look at the day-wise collection of Darshan's movie:

Day 1: Rs 9.8 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.1 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 18.90 Crore.

The movie stars Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Girija Lokesh, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree, and Samyukta Hornad among others were present in the film.

The movie's music and the entire soundtrack were composed by the film's director V Harikrishna himself. Kranti is edited by Prakash Karinja and cinematography was handled by A Karunakar. B Suresha and Shylaja Nag produced the movie under the Media House Studio banner.