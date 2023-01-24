Kranti Pre-Release Business: Darshan-Starrer Is The First Film Of 2023 To Cross the Magical Sales Mark In KA!

Actor Darshan's upcoming action drama film, Kranti, is all set to hit the screens in Karnataka and other parts of the country and overseas on January 26. The movie, written and directed by V Harikrishna is touted as an out-and-out action movie, marking the third collaboration of Ravichandran, Sumalatha Ambarish, and Darshan, after Bulbul and Ambareesha.

Kranti is the story of an NRI business magnate Kranti Rayanna, who arrives in his hometown only to find anti-social elements ruling the roost. When the town's government school was set to be destroyed, he takes it upon himself to set things in place.

Ahead of the movie's theatrical release, the pre-release sales of Kranti have achieved a record, which is the first in 2023. The movie crossed the magical figure of Rs 3 Crore advance sales mark.

According to the available information, there are 837 shows in Karnataka and so far, 1.4 Lakh tickets were sold, making it a total pre-sales gross of Rs 3.5 Crore.

Kranti stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Sumalatha, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, Nimika Rathnakar, B Suresha, and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles.

Coming to the film's technical crew, the cinematography was handled by A Karunakar and Prakash Karinja worked as the editor. The director V Harikrishna himself composed the film's entire soundtrack. B Suresha and Shylaja Nag produced the movie under the Media House Studio.

Darshan, who made his debut in the movie Majestic (2002) not only acted but produced and distributed several films under his Thoogudeepa Productions. He attained the status of a contemporary actor in Kannada cinema and was also a winner of the Karnataka State Film Award For Best Actor (Sanggolli Rayanna).