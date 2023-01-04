Has Sanya Iyer Changed Outside The House? Here’s What Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Roopesh Shetty Has To Say!

It must be noted that Roopesh and Sanya met in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and they became close because they had similar temperaments over many issues in the house. A strong friendship grew between them and they both entered the TV season and spent many more weeks together in the glasshouse. Their special bond was loved by the fans of the couple.

Sanya Iyer got out in the middle of the TV season and this made Roopesh very sad. As a result, her mood may have changed outside the house and Roopesh was worried about this issue. As a result, he expressed concern that Sanya Iyer might change. Recently, Shetty was quizzed if Sanya had changed after coming out of the house, Roopesh informed the news portal that Sanya has not changed.

He went on to add, “There is a pure friendship between us. If you make a friendship from the heart, it will not always change. We both met after the Bigg Boss finale. I don't have a mobile at the moment.” Thus, it was not possible for him to get in touch with Sanya. Shetty concluded by saying that Sanya is very happy that he won the show.